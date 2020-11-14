Ostracised for refusing to learn black magic, two tribal families in Odisha seek justice

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Alleging ostracisation by villagers for refusing to learn sorcery, members of two tribal families on Friday staged a dharna in front of Rairangpur sub collector’s office and submitted a memorandum addressed to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

As per reports, families of Sankhar Baskey and Thumpu Soren of Sandalima village under Tiring police limits have reportedly been ostracised by villagers since September after they refused to learn sorcery.

In the memorandum, Sankhar and Thumpu alleged that their fellow villagers including an influential senior Majhibaba Sitaram Hembram and members of Santhal community were forcing the two families to learn black magic.

They said on Majhibaba’s orders, everyone in the village had learnt sorcery and it was mandatory for them too. When their families refused to comply, they were ostracised and subjected to social alienation and mental torture as no one was willing to work with them.

“We know sorcery is an evil practice and are aware of its consequences. Villagers have been insisting on learning the practice but we refused. We are being ostracised since September for non-compliance,” the duo said adding that they are not allowed to attend any community programme or religious event held in the village.

Both Sankhar and Thumpu tried seeking help from the local police and administration but to no avail. “We had filed a complaint with Tiring police initially. The welfare officer of the sub division had called a meeting in the village. While villagers agreed to be normal with the two families, they later retracted,” the two complained.

However, sub inspector Herophinia Hansdah said police made three attempts to resolve the issue in presence of villagers and local representatives but could not, as the complainants did not turn up.

Meanwhile, Sankar stated that the sub-collector has assured to look into the matter. SP Parmar Smit Parshottamdas has, however, said this is not an issue of black magic or any evil practice. “Police will take needful action to resolve the issue,” he added.