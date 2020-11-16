29-yr-old youth held for killing paralytic father

By Express News Service

BARGARH: Attabira police on Sunday arrested a youth for allegedly killing his father at Paharsrigida here. The shocking incident took place on Saturday.The youth was identified as Pradeep Seth (29) and his father, Saukilal Seth (58), of Bardol within Bargarh Town police limits.

Police said Pradeep brought Saukilal, who is suffering from paralysis, to the house of his elder brother Pramod Seth’s in-law at Paharsrigida with the help of one of his friend, Bikram Pradhan (30) on a motorcycle. On reaching the place, they threw the paralysed man to the ground, killing him on the spot. Attabira IIC Purusottam Bhoi said Saukilal’s elder son Pramod had gone to his in-law’s house a few days back. Pradeep was unhappy with his brother for leaving their ailing father at home. The accused felt his paralytic father was a burden on him and being unmarried, it was difficult for him to take care of Saukilal alone.

On Saturday, Pradeep and Bikram took Saukilal to Paharsrigida on a motorcycle and threw him on the ground forcefully. The paralytic man died instantly. Both the accused have been arrested, the IIC added.