4-yr-old in hospital after sexual assault

Siba took the girl on his bicycle and when her brother asked, the accused said he was taking his sister to the market. 

Published: 16th November 2020 04:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2020 12:05 PM

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: A four-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by a man in Baripada town on Saturday night.The accused, identified as 26-year-old Siba Singh (26) of Sunamuhin in Ward no 11, was arrested by Baripada Town police on Sunday.

Police said the accused, who is known to the victim, went to the girl’s house at around 7 pm. She and her younger brother were celebrating Diwali at home while their parents were taking care of their business at Ashirwad Chowk. Siba took the girl on his bicycle and when her brother asked, the accused said he was taking his sister to the market. 

When the girl did not return after an hour, the brother went to his parent’s shop and informed them about the matter. At around 9.15 pm, Siba brought the girl to the shop. When her parents asked the accused where he had taken their daughter, the girl started crying. On close examination, it was found that blood was oozing out from her private part. 

She told her parents that Siba had taken her to the nearby forest where he sexually assaulted her. In view of her condition, the girl was rushed to Pandit Raghunath Murmu Medical College and Hospital (PRM MCH).

Her father lodged a complaint with Baripada Town police basing on which Siba was arrested from his home.IIC Birendra Senapati said the condition of the girl is stable and she is out of danger. The accused was sent to PRM MCH for medical examination. He will be produced in court on Monday.

