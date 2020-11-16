STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bus stolen from city traced in Berhampur

A bus was allegedly stolen from Baramunda here in the wee hours of the day and later traced in Berhampur.

Published: 16th November 2020 04:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2020 11:43 AM

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR/BERHAMPUR: Nearly three months after a bus was stolen from Bhubaneswar, a similar case was reported on Saturday. A bus was allegedly stolen from Baramunda here in the wee hours of the day and later traced in Berhampur.

Bus owner Krushna Chandra Das lodged a complaint with Khandagiri police and a case was registered.
Police suspect that a deaf and dumb man, who had stolen a bus from Baramunda in August, could be behind this incident as well. “The suspect was arrested from Cuttack in August for committing a similar offence. He is mentally unstable and is fond of driving buses,” said Khandagiri police.

The police had also informed the members of All Odisha Private Bus Owners’ Association about the incident. Sources said one of the friends of Das informed him that his bus was parked near Aska Road in Berhampur. Bada Bazaar police in Berhampur was apprised about the matter. However, the accused managed to escape. “Efforts are on to nab the miscreant involved in the incident,” said an officer of Khandagiri police station.

