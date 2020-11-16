Clean air programme fails to take off in Cuttack

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The National Clean Air Programme (NCAP), a time-bound strategy to tackle increasing air pollution, is yet to be implemented in the Millennium city.Under the scheme, mechanized sweeping would have been carried out at four major places, Badambadi-Madhupatna Road, Markat Nagar, Mahanadi Vihar and Cantonment Road to reduce the suspended particulate matters (SPM) level in the air.

In January 2019, the Centre had launched the programme with an aim to reduce air pollution in different cities across the country by 2024. Though the Odisha State Pollution Control Board (OSPCB) had provided ` one crore to Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) in July 2020 for the purpose, the civic body is yet to procure the sweeping machines and take up awareness activities. However, the civic authorities blamed Covid-19 pandemic for delay in execution of the programme.

It was planned to procure sweeping machines at a cost of `60 lakh and the rest `40,000 to be utilised in carrying out massive plantation drive and taking up of different activities for creating awareness among the residents.

Though the air pollution in the city is feared to become acute in coming days, the civic body’s dilly-dally approach to implementing the programme has fuelled resentment among the residents. “Air pollution is not only leading to a rise in pulmonary diseases but also posing risk for Covid-19 spread in the city,” said a health expert.

The CMC had introduced mechanised sweeping in 2011. It had procured two sweeping machines and handed over it to Ramky Enviro Engineers Ltd, a Hyderabad-based organisation, for cleaning the roads. But after few months, the civic body had to stop the mechanised sweeping after some corporators brought allegations about damage of the roads due to technical problems with the machines. As a result, the two sweeping machines have been lying defunct near CMC’s Bikash Bhawan. The CMC Commissioner could not be contacted for comment.