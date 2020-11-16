STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Clean air programme fails to take off in Cuttack

In January 2019, the Centre had launched the programme with an aim to reduce air pollution in different cities across the country by 2024.

Published: 16th November 2020 04:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2020 11:43 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The National Clean Air Programme (NCAP), a time-bound strategy to tackle increasing air pollution, is yet to be implemented in the Millennium city.Under the scheme, mechanized sweeping would have been carried out at four major places, Badambadi-Madhupatna Road, Markat Nagar, Mahanadi Vihar and Cantonment Road to reduce the suspended particulate matters (SPM) level in the air. 

In January 2019, the Centre had launched the programme with an aim to reduce air pollution in different cities across the country by 2024. Though the Odisha State Pollution Control Board (OSPCB) had provided ` one crore to Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) in July 2020 for the purpose, the civic body is yet to procure the sweeping machines and take up awareness activities. However, the civic authorities blamed Covid-19 pandemic for delay in execution of the programme.

It was planned to procure sweeping machines at a cost of `60 lakh and the rest `40,000 to be utilised in carrying out massive plantation drive and taking up of different activities for creating awareness among the residents.

Though the air pollution in the city is feared to become acute in coming days, the civic body’s dilly-dally approach to implementing the programme has fuelled resentment among the residents. “Air pollution is not only leading to a rise in pulmonary diseases but also posing risk for Covid-19 spread in the city,” said a health expert. 

The CMC had introduced mechanised sweeping in 2011. It had procured two sweeping machines and handed over it to Ramky Enviro Engineers Ltd, a Hyderabad-based organisation, for cleaning the roads. But after few months, the civic body had to stop the mechanised sweeping after some corporators brought allegations about damage of the roads due to technical problems with the machines. As a result, the two sweeping machines have been lying defunct near CMC’s Bikash Bhawan. The CMC Commissioner could not be contacted for comment.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A Christian devotee wearing a mask offers prayers at a Church in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
'Virus easier to spread indoors, winter perfect set-up'
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar. (File Photo | PTI)
Nitish — tough taskmaster, stubborn politician yet approachable 
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo| EPS)
SC may hear pleas on Andhra CM’s allegations today
'COVAXIN' was developed and manufactured at the company's Bio-safety Level-III high containment facility at Genome Valley.  (Photo| Special Arrangement)
Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech begins phase 3 trials of Covid vaccine

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Soumitra Chatterjee
Remembering Soumitra Chatterjee: The acting titan who took Indian cinema to the world
US singer Mary Millben sings ‘Om Jai Jagdish Hare’, video goes viral
Gallery
From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, the queens of Bollywood set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics. (Photo | Instagram)
Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood queens set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics
Veteran Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee passed away on Sunday at a Kolkata hospital where he was for over a month. Here is all you need to know about the iconic film star. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab and PTI)
Soumitra Chatterjee: Bengali cinema's Alt Superstar
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp