Four dead in road mishaps

BARGARH: Four persons were killed in separate road mishaps in the district on Sunday. In the first incident, three persons died after the auto-rickshaw in which they were travelling, collided head-on with a truck near Sarsara village on NH-26 within Bargarh Sadar police limits. While one of the deceased was identified as the driver Jaggu Bag (35) of Bibhutipura village in Balangir, the identities of two others, believed to be in mid-30s, are yet to be ascertained.

Sources said, the auto-rickshaw was coming from Balangir. Police said the victims were shifted to the district headquarters hospital here where doctors declared them brought dead. While the truck was seized, its driver has been detained. A case has been registered and investigation into the matter is on.

In the second incident, a 21-year-old youth died after his motorcycle was hit by a truck near Kadlipali village on NH-26 within Barpali police limits. The victim is Santosh Kumar Bhoi, a native of Cuttack. He was riding the motorcycle with one Biswanath Bhoi as pillion. While Santosh was killed on the spot, Biswanath sustained injuries in the mishap.