Govt extends Smart City project deadline  

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With Covid-19 pandemic hampering the progress of ongoing development works, the State government has extended deadline of Smart Janpath project along with various others to 2021-22 fiscal.Bhubaneswar Smart City Limited (BSCL) CEO Prem Chandra Chaudhary said, “Deadlines of most of the projects have been extended by four to six months as per the requirement. The extension has been given to us as per the guidelines of the Centre in view of the pandemic,” Chaudhary said.

The deadline for the Smart Janpath project including OPTCL underground cabling, for which the government had earmarked `276.35 crore, was fixed for November, 2020. The government had sanctioned around `95.22 crore for the project initially. However, with the project being delayed for various reasons including the ongoing health crisis, the new deadline will be 2021-22 financial year. “The project deadline has been extended by five months and work is expected to be completed by the first quarter of the next fiscal,” he said.

Apart from Smart Janpath, the deadline of multilevel car parking facility at Saheed Nagar, which was scheduled to be completed by July 2020, has been extended by four months. “We have also expedited the work of multilevel car parking facility at Raj Mahal and its deadline is April 2021,” Chaudhary said.

Sources said the progress of the `76 crore ICOMC tower along Janpath that will house the new office of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation, has also been affected. The deadline of the project, which was supposed to be completed by November, has been extended till early 2020-21. Around 60 per cent of the project work has been completed so far.

Meanwhile, the BSCL has submitted a proposal to the government for e-rickshaw project. “The tender of the project, which will offer sustainable eco-mobility, will be floated next year after we receive the approval,” he said. The lake neutral project along Janpath road is expected to be completed by July 2021.