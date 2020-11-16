STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Govt extends Smart City project deadline  

Meanwhile, the BSCL has submitted a proposal to the government for e-rickshaw project.

Published: 16th November 2020 04:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2020 11:44 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With Covid-19 pandemic hampering the progress of ongoing development works, the State government has extended deadline of Smart Janpath project along with various others to 2021-22 fiscal.Bhubaneswar Smart City Limited (BSCL) CEO Prem Chandra Chaudhary said, “Deadlines of most of the projects have been extended by four to six months as per the requirement. The extension has been given to us as per the guidelines of the Centre in view of the pandemic,” Chaudhary said. 

The deadline for the Smart Janpath project including OPTCL underground cabling, for which the government had earmarked `276.35 crore, was fixed for November, 2020. The government had sanctioned around `95.22 crore for the project initially. However, with the project being delayed for various reasons including the ongoing health crisis, the new deadline will be 2021-22 financial year. “The project deadline has been extended by five months and work is expected to be completed by the first quarter of the next fiscal,” he said. 

Apart from Smart Janpath, the deadline of multilevel car parking facility at Saheed Nagar, which was scheduled to be completed by July 2020, has been extended by four months. “We have also expedited the work of multilevel car parking facility at Raj Mahal and its deadline is April 2021,” Chaudhary said. 

Sources said the progress of the `76 crore ICOMC tower along Janpath that will house the new office of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation, has also been affected. The deadline of the project, which was supposed to be completed by November, has been extended till early 2020-21. Around 60 per cent of the project work has been completed so far. 

Meanwhile, the BSCL has submitted a proposal to the government for e-rickshaw project. “The tender of the project, which will offer sustainable eco-mobility, will be floated next year after we receive the approval,” he said. The lake neutral project along Janpath road is expected to be completed by July 2021.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A Christian devotee wearing a mask offers prayers at a Church in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
'Virus easier to spread indoors, winter perfect set-up'
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar. (File Photo | PTI)
Nitish — tough taskmaster, stubborn politician yet approachable 
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo| EPS)
SC may hear pleas on Andhra CM’s allegations today
'COVAXIN' was developed and manufactured at the company's Bio-safety Level-III high containment facility at Genome Valley.  (Photo| Special Arrangement)
Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech begins phase 3 trials of Covid vaccine

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Soumitra Chatterjee
Remembering Soumitra Chatterjee: The acting titan who took Indian cinema to the world
US singer Mary Millben sings ‘Om Jai Jagdish Hare’, video goes viral
Gallery
From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, the queens of Bollywood set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics. (Photo | Instagram)
Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood queens set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics
Veteran Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee passed away on Sunday at a Kolkata hospital where he was for over a month. Here is all you need to know about the iconic film star. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab and PTI)
Soumitra Chatterjee: Bengali cinema's Alt Superstar
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp