Labourer drowns in brick kiln pond

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: A 42-year-old worker drowned in a brick kiln pond near Jenapur railway station on Sunday morning.The deceased Subash Parida, a resident of Panasa village within Jenapur police station limits, was working in the brick kiln as a labourer. The incident took place at around 9 am when after finishing work, Parida went to the nearby pond to wash his hands. He slipped into the pond and drowned.

Other workers present nearby rescued Parida and rushed him to the local hospital at Jenapur. However, as no doctors were present at the hospital, he was taken to Dharmasala Community Health Centre (CHC) where he was declared brought dead. Tension prevailed in the area after the incident. Jenapur police have registered a case of unnatural death and sent the body for postmortem.

The police have also initiated an inquiry into the incident on the basis of a complaint filed by Bikram Parida, brother of the deceased.