Leak in Nalco pipeline, slurry water enters river

A pipeline which carries slurry water from the Nalco power plant to its ash pond leaked in the early hours of Sunday. 

Published: 16th November 2020 04:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2020 11:43 AM

ANGUL: A pipeline which carries slurry water from the Nalco power plant to its ash pond leaked in the early hours of Sunday. The leaking slurry gushed into the nearby Nandira rivulet but was arrested workers in time. There was no risk to human and animals by the leak as there are no habitations in the area. 

A team of officials from the Odisha State Pollution Control Board (OSPCB) visited the spot and collected samples of slurry water for examination. Regional officer of OSPCB, Anup Mallick said he along with a team of officials rushed to the spot and stopped the leakage. “It seems the pipeline, which has rusted in some places, had shrunk due to fall in temperature as a result of which it started leaking,” he said. 

Nalco officials said the leakage was a result of failure of discharge point no 8 of header no 7 pipeline which discharged slurry water in ash pond no 1 part B. The leakage was identified at 96.7 MRL of the outer surface of the ash pond dyke. 

The company’s authorities stopped flow of slurry at the header from the captive power plant end. Due to the leakage, some quantity of ash slurry flowed over to the adjacent area of outer dyke and inspection road, the company release stated. 

