NHRC asks Collector to move court

DHENKANAL: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has directed Dhenkanal Collector to move an application before the court concerned for providing compensation to the next of kin of a class III student of Laxmi Narayan Gurukul Ashram, who was found dead on July 2 last year, and victims of sexual exploitation at Good News India shelter home at Beltikri.

The Collector was directed to move the application for compensation through a prosecutor under rule 7 of POCSO Act, 2012 and submit a compliance report within six weeks. The private ashram school, which was located at Irrenga Jharan in the district, was being run illegally without a no-objection certificate. Acting on an adjudicating petition filed by lawyer Radhakant Tripathy, the apex rights body expressed surprise over the state government’s failure to provide compensation to the next of kin of Sambhunath Nayak, whose body was found on the premises of the ashram school. It stated that similar apathy was shown towards girl inmates of Good News India shelter home, who were sexually exploited. The next date of hearing in the case is scheduled on December 28.