STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha’s first geriatrics centre comes up at Gangadhar Meher University

The findings of the study will be shared with the government and can help in formulating policies for the elderly persons. 

Published: 16th November 2020 04:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2020 11:51 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: The first ever centre of excellence in study of geriatrics in the state has come up at Gangadhar Meher University (GMU) here. The Odisha Centre for Geriatrics and Gerontology (OCGG) was inaugurated on Saturday. Deputy registrar of GMU, Uma Charan Pati said research on the elderly population of the state will be conducted the centre. 

“Study on various aspects of the ageing population like social, political, security, familial, prevalence of communicable and non-communicable disease, anxiety, stress, sleep issues and happiness will be conducted at the centre by researchers, who will collect data from across the State including government hospitals for the purpose,” he said. 

The findings of the study will be shared with the government and can help in formulating policies for the elderly persons. As many as 12 departments of the university will undertake inter-disciplinary research on various issues relating to the elderly. The centre has been set up at a cost of `1.3 crore with funds sanctioned under World Bank’s Odisha Higher Education Programme for Excellence and Equity scheme. 

Pati said the average life expectancy in India in 1951 was 32 years. Now, it has gone up to 68 years. Similarly, as per the 2011 census, six per cent of country’s population comprised the elderly. However, it is likely to go up to 10 per cent by 2021 and increase substantially by 2030. The university will also launch a diploma course in gerontology soon.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gangadhar Meher University
India Matters
A Christian devotee wearing a mask offers prayers at a Church in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
'Virus easier to spread indoors, winter perfect set-up'
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar. (File Photo | PTI)
Nitish — tough taskmaster, stubborn politician yet approachable 
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo| EPS)
SC may hear pleas on Andhra CM’s allegations today
'COVAXIN' was developed and manufactured at the company's Bio-safety Level-III high containment facility at Genome Valley.  (Photo| Special Arrangement)
Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech begins phase 3 trials of Covid vaccine

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Soumitra Chatterjee
Remembering Soumitra Chatterjee: The acting titan who took Indian cinema to the world
US singer Mary Millben sings ‘Om Jai Jagdish Hare’, video goes viral
Gallery
From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, the queens of Bollywood set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics. (Photo | Instagram)
Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood queens set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics
Veteran Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee passed away on Sunday at a Kolkata hospital where he was for over a month. Here is all you need to know about the iconic film star. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab and PTI)
Soumitra Chatterjee: Bengali cinema's Alt Superstar
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp