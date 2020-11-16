State start-up hub by March, 9 units get Govt nod

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Recognised as a leader state in start-up ranking for 2019 at the national level, Odisha will come up with an advanced start-up hub with state-of-the-art common facilities by March next year.“It would be a centre of excellence with co-working space, fab-lab (fabrication laboratory) and common services under one roof,” said Principal Secretary of Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) department Satyabrata Sahu.

The State Start-up Council meeting chaired by Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy accorded in-principle approval for providing financial assistance to five start-ups and four incubators. The start-ups considered for assistance included Awalk Innovation Pvt Ltd, Subhalaxmi Future Solution (OPC) Pvt Ltd, Sanlop Health Care Solutions Pvt Ltd, Batti Ghar Sustainable Solution Pvt Ltd and Xioty Solutions Pvt Ltd.

Similarly, the incubators are Incuvations Foundation, Berhampur, Sri Sri University Innovation Pvt Ltd, Bhubaneswar, Foundation for Technology and Business Incubation, NIT, Rourkela and KIIT Technology Business Incubator, Bhubaneswar. The total assistance considered for these units is Rs 2.88 crore.Two national level institutions, Central Tool Room and Training Centre, Bhubaneswar and Institute of Life Science (ILS), Bhubaneswar, were empanelled as nodal agency under Start-up Odisha.

The Chief Secretary directed the officials concerned to scale up the start-up eco-system in Odisha through strategic partnership and facilitating policy intervention. He emphasised on a strong relationship of support, facilitation and handholding between the incubators and the Start-up entrepreneurs. He further directed to expedite the process for launching of the fund-of-funds for start-ups. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had announced the launching of a fund-of-funds in February this year.

Sahu said 17 start-ups and 17 MEME incubators have started functioning. More than Rs 15 crore financial assistance has been provided to 196 start-ups and incubators sponsored through 13 nodal agencies. The council recognised the first start-up on June 14, 2017. Since then the number of recognised start-ups has increased to 774 including 250 women-led units by November, he added.Issues relating to creation of intellectual property (IP) right registration support were also discussed in the meeting.