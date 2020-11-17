STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

5 held for sand mining, police team to check illegal practice  

As many as four tractors, used by the accused for sand smuggling, were seized by police.

Published: 17th November 2020 05:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th November 2020 11:37 AM   |  A+A-

A tractor involved in illegal sand mining at Badaro quarry on Devi river bed | Express

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Police arrested five persons involved in illegal sand mining in Badaro quarry on Devi river bed of Korua village on Sunday evening.The arrested persons are Dipu Das of Debidola, Dillip Barik of Bhatpada, Rabinarayan Sahoo, Pratap Sahoo of  Korua and Krushna Das of Chanrapur. The five were nabbed during a raid carried out by Jagatsinghpur police. However, six others involved in the illegal practice managed to escape from the spot.

As many as four tractors, used by the accused for sand smuggling, were seized by police. Sources said one Ramesh Chandra Jena of Bhatpada village is the owner of the quarry and he had engaged the accused persons despite restrictions on sand mining by the district administration due to the pandemic. Ramesh was reportedly carrying out mining in violation of the guidelines with help of local sand mafia Ullash Kabu.

There are 18 sand ghats (quarry) in the district of which three are on Mahanadi river bed in Raghunathpur. Besides, seven ghats are located on the bed of Mahanadi and Chitrotopla rivers in Tirtol, two on Devi river bed in Jagatsinghpur , three in Biridi and as many in Nuagaon. Sources said the mafia are lifting sand from different ghats of the district despite the ban.

Jagatsinghpur SP said a special police team has been formed to check illegal sand mining. Raids would be carried out in the coming days. The river beds will be regularly monitored and strict action taken against persons involved in sand mining, he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Moderna’s vaccine, created with the National Institutes of Health, is being studied in 30,000 volunteers who received either the real vaccination or a dummy shot. (Photo |AP)
COVID-19 vaccine found to be 94.5 per cent effective, says Moderna
A boy watches as a health worker collects a swab sample from a man to test for the Covid-19 coronavirus. (Photo| AFP)
Obese people found to be at increased risk of Covid-19
For representational purposes
Covid-19 individual life insurance policy now available on the market
Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Puri | PTI
Air travel will return to pre-COVID levels by end of December, says Civil Aviation Minister

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
The thousands to be involved in the latest UK trial will partly be recruited from the National Health Service (NHS) Vaccine Registry. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 vaccine found to be 94.5% effective, says US biotech firm Moderna
In this frame grab from NASA TV, the SpaceX Dragon is seen after docking at the International Space Station. (Photo | AP)
Four astronauts reaches ISS in historic NASA-SpaceX mission
Gallery
From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, the queens of Bollywood set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics. (Photo | Instagram)
Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood queens set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics
Veteran Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee passed away on Sunday at a Kolkata hospital where he was for over a month. Here is all you need to know about the iconic film star. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab and PTI)
Soumitra Chatterjee: Bengali cinema's Alt Superstar
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp