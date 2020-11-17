Anjali festival inaugurated

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: THE 19th edition of Anjali International Children’s Festival was inaugurated here on Saturday.Amid the Covid-19 restrictions, the host organisation Swabhiman decided to hold the festival virtually this year. Speaking on the occasion, founder of Swabhiman Dr Sruti Mohapatra said she is happy that the annual festival could be held despite the pandemic.

MP Aparajita Sarangi said Swabhiman has been providing the much-needed healing touch to the differently-abled section of the society. She felicitated Mamata Rani Panda, an anganwadi worker with 75 per cent loco motor impairment working at the Chudapali B anganwadi centre under ICDS Balangir, with Anjali Jury Award for Bravery and Ritwik Das, animation filmmaker, with Anjali Award for Bravery Award. Similarly, NITI Aayog Committee Member Jagadananda conferred Anjali Award for Commitment on Sulochana Das, Odisha State Commissioner for Persons with Disabilities, and Husnain - the founder of an inclusive dance troupe based out of New Delhi ‘We are One’ - received the Anjali Award for Service.