HC issues notice to revenue officials  

The bench issued the notices after taking note of the government’s counter affidavit and submissions made by advocate Pitambar Acharya on behalf of Patra.

Published: 17th November 2020 05:42 AM

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court on Monday issued notices to the Member, Board of Revenue and the Commissioner of Land Records and Survey on BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra’s PIL over sale of Bagala Dharmasala land. 

In his petition, Patra had challenged the sale of land originally belonging to Lord Jagannath by the State government to some local residents who had lost land during eviction for development of security zone around the temple.

The Court also issued notices to Puri Konark Development Authority and eight other private persons in connection with the sale deeds executed by Puri district administration in relation to the disputed land. 
The division bench of Chief Justice Mohammad Rafiq and Justice BR Sarangi posted the matter to January 11, 2021 for hearing along with responses to the notices. 

Patra had alleged that the sale of land was illegal as the Shri Jagannath Temple Act, 1955 prohibited transfer or sale of Amrutamanohi lands. While seeking quashing of alienation of the properties of Lord Jagannath Mahaprabhu and subsequent sale of land from it through six sale deeds, Patra has also sought correction of the revenue records relating to the land and restoration of the property.

In the counter affidavit, Puri tehsildar Rabindra Pradhan said, “It is a fact that the Amrutamanohi properties cannot be used for R&R package which is meant to be used for different purpose altogether. But it is respectfully submitted that the disputed property lost its Amrutamanohi status by virtue of acquisition of the then government in 1901 and accordingly, Hal Settlement Record of Rights was published in 1990 in favour of Lodging House Fund Committee, Puri. Therefore, such allegation of the petitioner has no legs to stand and it is not a case where there is misutilisation of Amrutamanohi lands as prohibited in law”.

