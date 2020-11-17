STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Jumbo panic in Balasore villages

Residents of villages under Nilagiri wildlife range are spending sleepless nights as a herd of 42 elephants from Dalma forest in Jharkhand has been wreaking havoc in the area for the last few days. 

Published: 17th November 2020 05:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th November 2020 11:37 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BALASORE: Residents of villages under Nilagiri wildlife range are spending sleepless nights as a herd of 42 elephants from Dalma forest in Jharkhand has been wreaking havoc in the area for the last few days. 

The herd comprising eight males and as many calves has destroyed standing paddy crops and orchards in Hatimunda, Bayarsahi, Jadibali, Banabhuin, Bitusahi, Gopalpur, Kudimpal and Patna villages, located close to Tinkosia and Gopalpur reserve forests. 

Surendra Dehuri, a resident of Gopalpur, said the herd entered the forest near his village on Monday morning. The elephants have damaged paddy crops which are in the ripening stage. 

Balasore DFO Biswaraj Panda said forest personnel, members of Sabuja Bahini, police and the local tehsildar are keeping a watch on the movement of elephants. The elephants started moving out of Gopalpur reserve forest in the evening and are expected to move towards Tinkosia. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Moderna’s vaccine, created with the National Institutes of Health, is being studied in 30,000 volunteers who received either the real vaccination or a dummy shot. (Photo |AP)
COVID-19 vaccine found to be 94.5 per cent effective, says Moderna
A boy watches as a health worker collects a swab sample from a man to test for the Covid-19 coronavirus. (Photo| AFP)
Obese people found to be at increased risk of Covid-19
For representational purposes
Covid-19 individual life insurance policy now available on the market
Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Puri | PTI
Air travel will return to pre-COVID levels by end of December, says Civil Aviation Minister

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
The thousands to be involved in the latest UK trial will partly be recruited from the National Health Service (NHS) Vaccine Registry. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 vaccine found to be 94.5% effective, says US biotech firm Moderna
In this frame grab from NASA TV, the SpaceX Dragon is seen after docking at the International Space Station. (Photo | AP)
Four astronauts reaches ISS in historic NASA-SpaceX mission
Gallery
From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, the queens of Bollywood set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics. (Photo | Instagram)
Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood queens set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics
Veteran Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee passed away on Sunday at a Kolkata hospital where he was for over a month. Here is all you need to know about the iconic film star. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab and PTI)
Soumitra Chatterjee: Bengali cinema's Alt Superstar
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp