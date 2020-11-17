Jumbo panic in Balasore villages

By Express News Service

BALASORE: Residents of villages under Nilagiri wildlife range are spending sleepless nights as a herd of 42 elephants from Dalma forest in Jharkhand has been wreaking havoc in the area for the last few days.

The herd comprising eight males and as many calves has destroyed standing paddy crops and orchards in Hatimunda, Bayarsahi, Jadibali, Banabhuin, Bitusahi, Gopalpur, Kudimpal and Patna villages, located close to Tinkosia and Gopalpur reserve forests.

Surendra Dehuri, a resident of Gopalpur, said the herd entered the forest near his village on Monday morning. The elephants have damaged paddy crops which are in the ripening stage.

Balasore DFO Biswaraj Panda said forest personnel, members of Sabuja Bahini, police and the local tehsildar are keeping a watch on the movement of elephants. The elephants started moving out of Gopalpur reserve forest in the evening and are expected to move towards Tinkosia.