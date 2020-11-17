No Chhat Puja, mass bathing at ghats

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha government on Monday prohibited celebration of Chhat Puja in the State which is passing through a critical stage of the Covid-19 pandemic.

In an order issued on Monday, Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy said that celebration of Chhat Puja including mass bathing at river banks and ghats will not be allowed on November 20 and 21 as per the relevant provisions in the Disaster Management Act, 2005.

The Chief Secretary advised people to perform other rituals at home avoiding mass gatherings and adhering to the Covid-19 safety protocols such as physical distancing, use of face masks and hand washing.

He warned that any person found violating the order will be punished under the provisions of the Disaster Management Act, 2005 and other relevant laws.

Stating that usually there is a large congregation of people at river banks/ghats for taking holy bath and performing puja during Chhat Parb, Tripathy said such congregations may lead to spread of Covid-19 infection.