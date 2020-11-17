Odisha: BJP chief inaugurates party offices in 6 districts, says closer to forming govt in state

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: National president of BJP JP Nadda on Tuesday exhorted party workers to continue their good work as he claimed prospects of the saffron party forming government in Odisha is looking bright.

Inaugurating six new party offices in Bargarh, Sundargarh, Angul, Keonjhar, Baripada, and Dhenkanal through a virtual platform from BJP's central office in New Delhi, Nadda showered praise on BJP workers for their contribution to party’s good performance in the last elections.

He thanked the party workers for the rise in voting percentage of BJP in the 2019 elections Assembly and Lok Sabha.

"I congratulate the Odisha unit of the BJP for winning 11 out of 33 tribal Assembly seats and increasing the vote share from 18 percent in 2014 to 32 percent in 2019, and from 21 percent to 38 percent in the parliamentary election," Nadda said.

Urging party workers to work to continue their hard work to accomplice the mission, Nadda said, "I can see that the party is very close to the destination and I am sure that the BJP will form the government in Odisha."

Highlighting the infrastructure projects being implemented by Centre in Odisha, Nadda said the Digha-Gopalpur coastal highway project will act as an economic corridor for transportation of agriculture and pisciculture produce. It will also play a crucial role in the supply chain during natural calamities like

cyclone and flood, he added.

“Odisha is one of the focus states of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for all-round development as he has sanctioned a number of projects in petroleum and railway sectors,” he pointed out.

Taking a dig at the state government for not implementing the Ayushman Bharat Yojana, Nadda said he had tried his best to convince the BJD government as the implementation of the scheme will help the poor of the state.

"Despite my sincere efforts and Prime Minister's request, the universal health insurance scheme could not be implemented. I request the state government not to deprive the poor of getting benefits of the scheme," he said.

Union Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and Pratap Sarangi, national BJP vice president Baijayant Panda and national spokesperson Sambit Patra were present on the occasion. State BJP president Samir Mohanty coordinated the programme from here.