Odisha CM asks left-wing extremists to give up violence, launches free smartphone scheme

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday called upon left-wing extremists to give up violence and return to the mainstream to co-operate in the development of the state.

Launching the scheme for free distribution of smartphones to all families of Swabhiman Anchal in Malkangiri district, he said efforts to make it a developed area of the state will continue.

He announced that all families of the Swabhiman Anchal will be provided free smartphones by the government to enable them to be connected with other areas in a better way. This will also help students of the area in their studies, he said.

The Chief Minister had visited the Swabhiman Anchal in July 2018 to inaugurate the Gurupriya bridge which connects the area with the outside world.

He had then announced a package of Rs 100 crore for the development of the area. The package has been increased to Rs 215 crore. It focuses on livelihoods, health services, communication, drinking water, irrigation, housing and banking services development in the area, he said.

The Chief Minister announced that an exposure visit of Mission Shakti members to the area has also been organised.

Stating that work on a 33 x 11 KV substation will be completed very soon, the Chief Minister said there will be concrete roads in every village. He said Rs 100 crore will be spent in strengthening road communication in the area including 78 kilometres of pitch road and seven bridges. He said that construction of four mobile towers has been completed and there are plans for construction of three more towers for 4G connectivity.