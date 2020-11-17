Odisha government pegs fertiliser need for rabi crops at 3.44 lakh tonne

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: After experiencing artificial shortage of fertilisers during peak of kharif cultivation, the Agriculture department has directed the chief district agriculture officers (CDAOs) for close monitoring of supply and distribution of chemical soil nutrients during rabi season.

"Make a realistic assessment of fertiliser requirements in each block taking into consideration the stock position of dealers (both wholesalers and retailers) as on October 1 and ensure pre-positioning of fertilisers at dealers point," said Director of Agriculture and Food Production (DA&FP) in a letter to all CDAOs.

As per a preliminary assessment of DA&FP, the tentative requirement of fertilisers for rabi crops is about 3.44 lakh tonne. Bargarh district has indicated a requirement of 67,290 tonne followed by Sambalpur (25,230 tonne) and Kalahandi (25,150 tonne).

"It is your prime responsibility to check black marketing as per provision made under the Fertiliser (Control) Order, 1985. Any dislocation in supply of fertilisers must be brought to the notice of DA&FP," the letter said.

The sale of fertilisers to farmers through point of sale machine has been made mandatory and the buyer will be issued e-receipt against each purchase to bring in transparency in distribution.