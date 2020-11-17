STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha government tells collectors to take final call on closure of schools

Parents alleged that many private schools have not obtained no objection certificate or any kind of recognition but have been allowed to function, risking the career and lives of lakhs of children. 

Published: 17th November 2020 12:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th November 2020 12:46 PM   |  A+A-

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: After identifying 14,000 schools with low student enrollment, the Odisha government has passed the buck to the district collectors to take a call on their merger with nearby schools.While in non-scheduled areas a minimum of 40 students will have to be enrolled in a school, in scheduled areas the limit is 20. 

School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash said though the government has decided to merge these schools with nearby schools, collectors have been asked to prepare the list of schools that can be closed or merged with nearby schools on the basis of feasibility and initiate the process accordingly.

"Not all the schools having poor enrollment will be closed. In the 2019-20 academic session around 900 schools were supposed to be closed or merged. However, 600 were merged while another 300 were allowed to run for the benefit of the local students," Dash said and added that this year the district collectors have been asked to submit the report on the number of schools that should be closed or merged and those that should be allowed to function. 

The clarification from the Minister came after the parents association questioned the government decision to close the government schools and seek applications for opening of private schools at the same time. 

While decision has been taken to close government schools, the Directorate of Elementary Education has sought application for reopening of private schools, members of Odisha Abhibhabak Mahasangh pointed out. They also alleged that many private schools have not obtained no objection certificate or any kind of recognition but have been allowed to function, risking the career and lives of lakhs of children. 

However, Dash said that the merger of schools has nothing to do with inviting applications for opening of private schools.

The Minister said that private schools not having NOC or recognition will also face closure. He added that District Education Officers have been asked to prepare a report on schools not having NOC and recognition and submit it to the department.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha schools closure Odisha government Odisha lockdown Odisha parents association
India Matters
Moderna’s vaccine, created with the National Institutes of Health, is being studied in 30,000 volunteers who received either the real vaccination or a dummy shot. (Photo |AP)
COVID-19 vaccine found to be 94.5 per cent effective, says Moderna
A boy watches as a health worker collects a swab sample from a man to test for the Covid-19 coronavirus. (Photo| AFP)
Obese people found to be at increased risk of Covid-19
For representational purposes
Covid-19 individual life insurance policy now available on the market
Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Puri | PTI
Air travel will return to pre-COVID levels by end of December, says Civil Aviation Minister

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
The thousands to be involved in the latest UK trial will partly be recruited from the National Health Service (NHS) Vaccine Registry. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 vaccine found to be 94.5% effective, says US biotech firm Moderna
In this frame grab from NASA TV, the SpaceX Dragon is seen after docking at the International Space Station. (Photo | AP)
Four astronauts reaches ISS in historic NASA-SpaceX mission
Gallery
From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, the queens of Bollywood set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics. (Photo | Instagram)
Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood queens set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics
Veteran Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee passed away on Sunday at a Kolkata hospital where he was for over a month. Here is all you need to know about the iconic film star. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab and PTI)
Soumitra Chatterjee: Bengali cinema's Alt Superstar
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp