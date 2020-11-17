Odisha government tells collectors to take final call on closure of schools

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: After identifying 14,000 schools with low student enrollment, the Odisha government has passed the buck to the district collectors to take a call on their merger with nearby schools.While in non-scheduled areas a minimum of 40 students will have to be enrolled in a school, in scheduled areas the limit is 20.

School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash said though the government has decided to merge these schools with nearby schools, collectors have been asked to prepare the list of schools that can be closed or merged with nearby schools on the basis of feasibility and initiate the process accordingly.

"Not all the schools having poor enrollment will be closed. In the 2019-20 academic session around 900 schools were supposed to be closed or merged. However, 600 were merged while another 300 were allowed to run for the benefit of the local students," Dash said and added that this year the district collectors have been asked to submit the report on the number of schools that should be closed or merged and those that should be allowed to function.

The clarification from the Minister came after the parents association questioned the government decision to close the government schools and seek applications for opening of private schools at the same time.

While decision has been taken to close government schools, the Directorate of Elementary Education has sought application for reopening of private schools, members of Odisha Abhibhabak Mahasangh pointed out. They also alleged that many private schools have not obtained no objection certificate or any kind of recognition but have been allowed to function, risking the career and lives of lakhs of children.

However, Dash said that the merger of schools has nothing to do with inviting applications for opening of private schools.

The Minister said that private schools not having NOC or recognition will also face closure. He added that District Education Officers have been asked to prepare a report on schools not having NOC and recognition and submit it to the department.