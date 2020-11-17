STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha: Rayagada bus mishap death toll rises to three

The mishap occurred when the bus skidded off the road and turned turtle on the roadside farmland at 10.30 pm after the driver lost his grip over the steering while negotiating a curve.

Published: 17th November 2020 05:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th November 2020 05:40 PM   |  A+A-

Injured passengers being rescued after the bus skids off the road in Rayagada district. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: With one more passenger succumbing to his injuries during the treatment on Tuesday, the death toll in the bus mishap that took place in the Rayagada district rose to three.

On Monday night, two persons had died on the spot and 20 others sustained injuries when a bus carrying 30 passengers skidded off the road and turned turtle at Hajaridanga under Bisaamcuttack police limits.

Police sources said the mishap occurred when the ill-fated bus skidded off the road and turned turtle on the roadside farmland at about 10.30 pm after the driver of the vehicle lost his grip over the steering while negotiating a curve.

Although the injured persons were rushed to the nearby hospital, bus conductor Santosh Kumar Biswal and driver Akash Kumar Sahu were declared brought dead. Another passenger, who was to be identified, succumbed at the hospital.

When informed, Rayagada collector Promod Kumar Behera, Project Director of DRAD Amrut Ruturaj, and other officials reached the spot and coordinated the rescue operation. Eight ambulances were pressed into service to shift the injured persons to the Christian Hospital and Government hospital at Bissamcuttack.“A passenger succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment.

The bodies of the three deceased persons have been sent for postmortem. Besides, three critically injured passengers have been shifted to Visakhapatnam after their condition deteriorated,” Inspector-in-Charge of Bissamcuttack police station S Barik said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rayagada bus accident Bissamcuttack bus mishap
India Matters
Moderna’s vaccine, created with the National Institutes of Health, is being studied in 30,000 volunteers who received either the real vaccination or a dummy shot. (Photo |AP)
COVID-19 vaccine found to be 94.5 per cent effective, says Moderna
A boy watches as a health worker collects a swab sample from a man to test for the Covid-19 coronavirus. (Photo| AFP)
Obese people found to be at increased risk of Covid-19
For representational purposes
Covid-19 individual life insurance policy now available on the market
Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Puri | PTI
Air travel will return to pre-COVID levels by end of December, says Civil Aviation Minister

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
The thousands to be involved in the latest UK trial will partly be recruited from the National Health Service (NHS) Vaccine Registry. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 vaccine found to be 94.5% effective, says US biotech firm Moderna
In this frame grab from NASA TV, the SpaceX Dragon is seen after docking at the International Space Station. (Photo | AP)
Four astronauts reaches ISS in historic NASA-SpaceX mission
Gallery
From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, the queens of Bollywood set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics. (Photo | Instagram)
Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood queens set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics
Veteran Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee passed away on Sunday at a Kolkata hospital where he was for over a month. Here is all you need to know about the iconic film star. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab and PTI)
Soumitra Chatterjee: Bengali cinema's Alt Superstar
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp