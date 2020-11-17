STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
ORMAS to extend market link for SHGs in absence of Baliyatra

The stalls will remain open for more than 15 days from December first week, providing a platform to the SHGs for sale of their products. 

Published: 17th November 2020 05:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th November 2020 12:40 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: In order to provide a much-needed lifeline to SHGs in absence of Baliyatra this year, the Odisha Rural Development and Marketing Society (ORMAS) has decided to set up 10 stalls at Killa Maidan in the city.The stalls will remain open for more than 15 days from December first week, providing a platform to the SHGs for sale of their products. 

SHGs involved in handicrafts, terracotta and agro products used to do brisk business during the Baliyatra every year. However, the district administration has decided not to hold it this year in view of the Covid-19 pandemic. 

A SHG member selling handicrafts
at a stall set up on collectorate premises
in Cuttack | Express

“A majority of the SHGs in the district used to showcase their products especially the household articles like brooms, bamboo-made products, winnowing fan, tray, dokra and terracotta crafts at Baliyatra. They were a huge draw among the visitors and did brisk business in the nine-day long fair. As Baliyatra will not be organised this year, we have decided to open 10 stalls from December first week to provide opportunity for both the SHGs and city residents,” said Joint CEO of ORMAS Bipin Rout. 

After masks vanished from the market following coronavirus outbreak, the agency had roped in SHGs to produce them. The agency had engaged five SHGs of the district in stitching of masks to cater to the demand. 

“As many as 820 women of seven blocks have garnered sales to the tune of Rs 2.5 crore till September,” said Rout. Similarly, ORMAS has engaged 37 members of Maa Dakhineswari producer group, consisting of four women SHGs of Kanthipur in Tigiria block, for supplying of agro-horticulture products to the residents of Millennium city at their doorstep since March 20. The producer group has recorded business of Rs 36 lakh so far.

“Considering the market demand for Diwali, we have set up 15 canopies at different locations including CDA, Collectorate, Barabati Stadium, Link Road, Rajabagicha, Mahanadi Vihar and Salepur wherein clay-made lamps, flower pots, pitchers produced by SHGs are being sold. Needy physically challenged women and widows selected by the SHGs from their localities are managing the canopies which will remain open for three months. Each canopy is witnessing a sale of around Rs 2,500 per day,” said Rout. 

