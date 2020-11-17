STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Paralytic prisoner’s kin seeks relief from CM

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Family members of a 65-year-old paralytic inmate of Sambalpur Circle jail on Monday urged the State Government to allow home medical care to the under-trial prisoner. Binod Naik of Marangbahal village in Jujumura block was arrested for his alleged involvement in Maoist activities in 2016. However, he was afflicted by paralysis last year.

His brother 78-year-old Manoranjan Naik, a retired primary school teacher, said, “Binod was a social worker and spent four years in Sevagram Gandhi Ashram in Gujarat. After returning from Gandhi Ashram, he engaged himself in a number of social activities in our area. However, police arrested him on charges of indulging in Maoist activities in December 2016.”

“I don’t know whether Binod was actually involved in Maoist activities. If found guilty, he should certainly be punished.  But now, he needs care and medical attention. Since he is affected by paralysis, he is not able to walk or eat. Under such circumstances, if he continues to remain in jail, his health condition will deteriorate further,” Manoranjan said. 

The ailing inmate’s family members said they have requested the Chief Minister to intervene in the matter and take steps to either expedite hearing on Binod’s bail application or allow him to avail medical care at home. 

Binod’s family members submitted a memorandum addressed to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik through Sambalpur Collector on the day.Superintendent of Sambalpur Circle Jail Biren Sahoo said Binod is bed-ridden since the last more than one year. 

“We have engaged two persons to look after him in the jail. We have also written to the court about his health condition. However, there are around seven serious cases against Binod,” he added.

