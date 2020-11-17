STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
PA’s wife seeks transfer of SP, 3 police officers

Published: 17th November 2020 05:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th November 2020 12:40 PM

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: THE wife of deceased Deba Narayan Panda who was the  personal assistant of former Malkangiri Collector Manish Agarwal, has lodged a complaint with Odisha Human Rights Commission (OHRC) requesting transfer of SP Rishikesh Dnyandeo Khilari and three other police officers from the district. She has alleged shoddy investigation into Panda’s mysterious death and their involvement in destroying evidence of her husband’s alleged murder.

Panda’s wife, Banaja also urged the Commission to transfer SDPO Prahlad Meena, inspector-in-charge of Malkangiri police station Ram Prasad Nag and inquiry officer SS Tripathy. “The police have been harassing us for the last 10 months and turning a deaf ear to our grievance. They even forced us to believe that my husband committed suicide,” she said. 

Banaja had sent her petition to OHRC by post on November 6 and then by e-mail on Friday last. An OHRC official said that her lawyer had also visited the office on the day to discuss the petition.

“We are looking into the matter. However, Banaja had earlier filed a petition in this regard with National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) and the apex human rights watchdog has already taken cognizance of the matter and issued a notice,” he added.

OHRC officials said as NHRC has taken cognizance of the matter they can not issue a separate direction.
NHRC had directed the DGP and Chief Secretary in September to assign a senior IPS officer for investigation of the case. This comes after Banaja lodged a complaint with Malkangiri SDJM Court alleging that her husband was killed in December last year by Agarwal, his steno Prakash Swain, staff V. Venu and Bhagban Panigrahi. Agarwal along with his three staff were booked under Sections 120B, 201, 204, 302 , 506 and 34 of IPC on November 13.

