Priest held for molesting girl

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: A 30-year-old priest of a temple in Kendrapara town was arrested on Monday on charges of outraging the modesty of a minor girl in her house.

The accused, Sruti Ranjan Pati, priest of a temple at Sanamangala locality within Kendrapara town police limits, had gone to the 12-year-old victim’s house to perform a puja when he molested her.

Acting on an FIR filed by the girl’s father, police arrested him under sections- 294, 341, 323, 354, 354 B, 552, 554 and 506 of IPC and sections 8 and 10 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012.

He was produced in the court of District and Sessions Judge where his bail plea was rejected, said Kendrapara town IIC Jyoti Ranjan Samantray.