Six more gharials to be released in eastern Odisha's Satkosia gorge

Sources said to seek support from local fishermen community, a reward provision of Rs 1,000 will be kept for those who handovers a gharial caught in net to the forest officials.

Published: 17th November 2020 10:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th November 2020 10:46 AM   |  A+A-

Gharial, alloigator

Representational image (File photo| AFP)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: After releasing five gharials in Satkosia gorge on a pilot basis last year, the wildlife wing of Forest and Environment department has decided to release six more such ‘critically endangered’ species of crocodile this year to revive their population in Mahanadi river. 

The wildlife officials have decided to release gharials of more than two metre length into the gorge this time. The reptiles, however, will be acclimatised prior to their release. The gharials will be fitted with radio transmitters for future identification and tracking of their migration route. 

The forest officials will also enforce adequate protection measures in the stretch between Binikel and Ramaganbali within Satkosia declaring it as no fishing zone. They will conduct an awareness programme involving locals and fishing community in Satkosia, Boudh, Athagarh, Athamalik and Mahanadi wildlife divisions. 

Sources said to seek support from local fishermen community, a reward provision of Rs 1,000 will be kept for those who handovers a gharial caught in net to the forest officials. The cost of the damaged net of the fisherman concerned will also be reimbursed. The revival project is being implemented by the wildlife wing with support from Nandankanan Zoo.

After an alarming fall in the number of gharials in Satkosia gorge, the 21-km narrow stretch of Mahanadi near Tikarpada, the officials of Satkosia wildlife division and Nandanakan Zoo had worked out a blue print last year to increase their population in the river. The authorities had decided to release 30 sub-adult gharials in a phased manner. 

The decision to release gharials from Nandankanan was also taken after their population exceeded in the zoo. The zoo authorities have also  stopped the artificial incubation of the reptiles since 2015. 

