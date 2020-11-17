Two killed, several hurt as bus turns turtle

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Two persons were killed and several others injured after a bus turned turtle near Hajaridanga under Bissamcuttack block in Rayagada district on Monday night. The deceased include the bus driver and a pssenger. The ill-fated private bus was enroute from Laxmipur to Cuttack. Sources said the driver lost control of the bus leading to the accident. The passengers trapped in the vehicle have been rescued and admitted to hospital, said Rayagada SP Saravana Vivek.