BJD leader arrested in post poll clash  

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: In a case of post-poll violence, police on Tuesday arrested local BJD leader Khirod Barik and party member Arakhit Das following an intra-party clash over leadership dispute in Danilo panchayat within Tirtol police limits here.

Sources said a clash over leadership and low vote rate of the BJD in the recent bypolls broke out between supporters of senior leader Barik and those of his rival Deepak Sahoo, a youth BJD leader who was in charge of the panchayat in the recent bypolls. Supporters of Barik, a former Zilla Parishad member, alleged that BJD had performed well in the 2019 Assembly elections under his leadership but had underperformed in by-elections this year as the party entrusted responsibility on Sahoo.

BJD secured 1,118 votes in the panchayat in last year’s Assembly elections as against 1,079 votes this year. Workers alleged Barik was sidelined due to Sahoo’s closeness with newly elected MLA Bijay Shankar Das.On Sunday, supporters of both leaders clashed at Posal Chowk here following which Barik lodged an FIR against Sahoo and his colleagues at Krishanandapur outpost.

The next day, Barik’s supporters searched for Sahoo in Habeli village and allegedly attacked his mother Kabita Sahoo and relatives in their house. The latter even sustained injuries in the attack. Meanwhile, Sahoo also filed a complaint against Barik and 18 other BJD workers after which Krishanandapur police led by OIC Prashant Kumar Kanunugo raided Danilo village on Monday night and arrested Barik and Arakhit. They were forwarded to court on the day. Other accused in the incident are absconding.