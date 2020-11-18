STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Body of missing youth recovered from Tribeni

Sources said, a group of five engineering students had gone to Tribeni ghat on Monday afternoon where three of them slipped due to strong current while bathing.

By Express News Service

BALASORE: The body of Piyush Pratyush Nayak, who went missing while bathing with two of his friends at Tribeni ghat - the confluence of Budhabalanga, Sono and Gangahar rivers at Kathasangada village within Remuna police limits, was recovered on Tuesday.

Sources said, a group of five engineering students had gone to Tribeni ghat on Monday afternoon where three of them slipped due to strong current while bathing. The other two somehow managed to escape and called a jetty to trace the missing trio but to no avail. While body of one Ankit Pati (21) of Kadamsahi was recovered soon after the ODRAF team arrived, Mrutyunjay Mishra (20) and Piyush of Mirigini village were missing. However, late on the same day, Mrutyunjay’s body was recovered. Police said the exact reason behind the mishap will be ascertained after post-mortem of the bodies. A case has been registered.

