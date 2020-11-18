STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Farmers seek streamlining of paddy procurement

In a meeting to review arrangement for paddy procurement, presided over by Collector Saroj Kumar Mishra, it was decided to open 107 procurement centres across the district. 

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Ahead of commencement of paddy procurement process from January 5, farmers in the district have demanded increase in number of millers, proper storage facilities in market yards, installation of paddy cleaning machines at Primary Agriculture Cooperative Societies (PACS) and Regulated Marketing Committees (RMC) and payment of dues on time. 

Sources said shortage of millers has been delaying the procurement process in the district. At present, the district has three millers. Debendra Nath Sahoo of Alla village in Jagatsinghpur block said owing to shortage of millers, the administration arranges 25-30 millers from other districts. This delays the process as a result of which the procurement process gets affected forcing the farmers to sell their produce at throwaway prices to private traders. The market yards in the district also do not have proper storage facilities and space for farmers to dry their produce. 

In a meeting to review arrangement for paddy procurement, presided over by Collector Saroj Kumar Mishra, it was decided to open 107 procurement centres across the district. Sources said around 39,276 farmers have registered online to sell their produce at the mandis in the district. It was also decided to install paddy cleaning machines in two RMCs at Jagatsinghpur and Rahama. The equipment are used to separate dust, straw, sand, clay and heavy particles from paddy. 

District civil supplies officer Bibekananda Korokara said around 85,294,117 metric tonne paddy will be procured from farmers this year. The minimum support price of FAQ standard paddy has been fixed at `1,868 per quintal while it is `1,888 for A grade variety paddy, he added. 

