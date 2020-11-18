Odisha Lokayukta orders vigilance probe into workers' tool purchase in Sundargarh district

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: The Odisha Lokayukta has ordered a Vigilance inquiry into alleged irregularities in distribution of bicycles, safety equipment and issue of fake labour cards under Odisha Building & Other Construction Workers' Welfare Board (OB&OCWWB) in Sundargarh district.

Alleging corruption in purchase and distribution of bicycles, work tools and safety equipment worth around Rs 9 crore in Sundargarh by the office of Joint Labour Commissioner (JLC), Rourkela, former secretary of Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) Rashmi Ranjan Padhi on December 5, 2019 had filed a complaint with the Lokayukta. He had obtained information on the issue under RTI Act.

Padhi, in a press conference on Tuesday, stated that the Lokayukta has asked the Director of Vigilance to inquire into the matter and submit a report within three months. The matter has been listed for further hearing on February 18, 2021.

The Lokayukta also noted that the Divisional Labour Commissioner, Rourkela and Labour Commissioner and Member Secretary , OB&OCWWB had denied the allegation on December 27, 2019 and July 2, 2020 respectively.

It added that the reply of the Labour Commissioner indicated the inquiry was entrusted to an officer, who himself is facing the allegations. The order further said there were discrepancies/ambiguities in replies of the Labour Commissioner and JLC office.

Padhi said he had obtained RTI information on the issue on July 10 and November 15 last year. As per the information, discrepancies were detected in distribution of 18,734 bicycles worth Rs 7.58 crore and 1,615 working tools and safety equipment worth around Rs 64.70 lakh among workers.

Even as the products were of inferior quality, the vendors Vendica Ventures Pvt Ltd and Maa Padmasini Enterprises had charged high price, he alleged in the complaint.