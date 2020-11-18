STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha Lokayukta orders vigilance probe into workers' tool purchase in Sundargarh district

Congress leader Rashmi Ranjan Padhi alleged corruption in purchase and distribution of bicycles, work tools and safety equipment worth around Rs 9 crore in Sundargarh.

Published: 18th November 2020 06:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2020 02:46 PM   |  A+A-

Migrant labourers

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: The Odisha Lokayukta has ordered a Vigilance inquiry into alleged irregularities in distribution of bicycles, safety equipment and issue of fake labour cards under Odisha Building & Other Construction Workers' Welfare Board (OB&OCWWB) in Sundargarh district.  

Alleging corruption in purchase and distribution of bicycles, work tools and safety equipment worth around Rs 9 crore in Sundargarh by the office of Joint Labour Commissioner (JLC), Rourkela, former secretary of Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) Rashmi Ranjan Padhi on December 5, 2019 had filed a complaint with the Lokayukta. He had obtained information on the issue under RTI Act. 

Padhi, in a press conference on Tuesday, stated that the Lokayukta has asked the Director of Vigilance to inquire into the matter and submit a report within three months. The matter has been listed for further hearing on February 18, 2021. 

The Lokayukta also noted that the Divisional Labour Commissioner, Rourkela and Labour Commissioner and Member Secretary , OB&OCWWB had denied the allegation on December 27, 2019 and July 2, 2020 respectively.

It added that the reply of the Labour Commissioner indicated the inquiry was entrusted to an officer, who himself is facing the allegations. The order further said there were discrepancies/ambiguities in replies of the Labour Commissioner and JLC office. 

Padhi said he had obtained RTI information on the issue on July 10 and November 15 last year. As per the information, discrepancies were detected in distribution of 18,734 bicycles worth Rs 7.58 crore and 1,615 working tools and safety equipment worth around Rs 64.70 lakh among workers. 

Even as the products were of inferior quality, the vendors Vendica Ventures Pvt Ltd and Maa Padmasini Enterprises had charged high price, he alleged in the complaint.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha Lokayukta Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee Odisha labourers welfare Odisha labourers equipment
India Matters
Lakshmi Vilas Bank (File Photo | EPS)
Lakshmi Vilas Bank under moratorium for one month, depositors can't withdraw over Rs 25K
For representational purposes. (Photo | AP)
Protein-based COVID vaccine candidates more suitable for India, scientists say
Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo | PTI)
Shivraj Singh Chouhan announces formation of 'Cow Cabinet' in Madhya Pradesh
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (File Photo | PTI)
'Development or destruction': Rahul Gandhi slams Centre on 'all-time high' inflation, unemployment

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
PM Modi at BRICS meet (Photo | ANI)
Nations supporting terrorism must be held responsible: PM Modi at BRICS
Medicos at a COVID-19 hospital (File photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Covid 19: Noida begins random testing of commuters from Delhi at entry points
Gallery
Check out a few snaps that give a glimpse into the life of people in Kashmir. (Photo | AP)
Inside Kashmir: A glimpse into the lives of people in Valley
From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, the queens of Bollywood set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics. (Photo | Instagram)
Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood queens set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp