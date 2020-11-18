STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Orissa High Court seeks reply on PIL over dishonour to former Assembly speaker Sarat Kar

As the State counsel sought time to file a counter affidavit, the division bench of Chief Justice Mohammad Rafiq and Justice CR Dash directed for listing of the case on December 16.

Published: 18th November 2020 06:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2020 02:31 PM   |  A+A-

Sarat Kar

Former Speaker of Odisha Sarat Kar (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has set a one month deadline for the State government to file response to a PIL seeking disciplinary action against the designated authority for breach of 'after death observance' in case of former Speaker of Odisha Legislative Assembly Sarat Kar.

Debendra Kumar Sahoo, a resident of Olakana under Mahanga police limits in Cuttack district filed the petition alleging that it was "discriminatory" and "unlawful" on the part of the State government in not according State Honour to Sarat Kar after his demise.

Kar passed away at the age of 81 on October 12. Apart from being elected to the Lok Sabha once and thrice to the State Assembly, he was a distinguished writer and prolific orator.

As the State counsel sought time to file a counter affidavit, the division bench of Chief Justice Mohammad Rafiq and Justice CR Dash directed for listing of the case on December 16. The petition has named the Secretary of Home department, secretary of Odisha Legislative Assembly, Cuttack Collector and Khurda Collector as opposite parties in the case.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Orissa High Court Sarat Kar Odisha Legislative Assembly
India Matters
Lakshmi Vilas Bank (File Photo | EPS)
Lakshmi Vilas Bank under moratorium for one month, depositors can't withdraw over Rs 25K
For representational purposes. (Photo | AP)
Protein-based COVID vaccine candidates more suitable for India, scientists say
Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo | PTI)
Shivraj Singh Chouhan announces formation of 'Cow Cabinet' in Madhya Pradesh
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (File Photo | PTI)
'Development or destruction': Rahul Gandhi slams Centre on 'all-time high' inflation, unemployment

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
PM Modi at BRICS meet (Photo | ANI)
Nations supporting terrorism must be held responsible: PM Modi at BRICS
Medicos at a COVID-19 hospital (File photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Covid 19: Noida begins random testing of commuters from Delhi at entry points
Gallery
Check out a few snaps that give a glimpse into the life of people in Kashmir. (Photo | AP)
Inside Kashmir: A glimpse into the lives of people in Valley
From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, the queens of Bollywood set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics. (Photo | Instagram)
Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood queens set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp