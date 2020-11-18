Orissa High Court seeks reply on PIL over dishonour to former Assembly speaker Sarat Kar

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has set a one month deadline for the State government to file response to a PIL seeking disciplinary action against the designated authority for breach of 'after death observance' in case of former Speaker of Odisha Legislative Assembly Sarat Kar.

Debendra Kumar Sahoo, a resident of Olakana under Mahanga police limits in Cuttack district filed the petition alleging that it was "discriminatory" and "unlawful" on the part of the State government in not according State Honour to Sarat Kar after his demise.

Kar passed away at the age of 81 on October 12. Apart from being elected to the Lok Sabha once and thrice to the State Assembly, he was a distinguished writer and prolific orator.

As the State counsel sought time to file a counter affidavit, the division bench of Chief Justice Mohammad Rafiq and Justice CR Dash directed for listing of the case on December 16. The petition has named the Secretary of Home department, secretary of Odisha Legislative Assembly, Cuttack Collector and Khurda Collector as opposite parties in the case.