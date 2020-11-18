Swabhiman Anchal rejoices after CM’s mobile gift  

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: Once cut-off from the rest of the state, Swabhiman Anchal has now established “connection” with development. First road and now mobile network, people in the area are upbeat about development prospects that can make their lives better.

The region that once lived in proverbial darkness and fostered Left Wing Extremism has access to 4G mobile connectivity. Announcement by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday that 6,719 families in the region will be given smartphones by the State government brought yet another ray of hope for residents.

Damayanti Golari of Papermetla, who interacted with the Chief Minister through video-conferencing, became emotional while narrating how Gurupriya bridge has transformed the lives of people in the region. “The region is fast developing with construction of concrete roads and improvement in all fields,” she said.

Former sarpanch of Papermetla Sitaram Golari said 4G mobile service has come as a boon for the region’s residents who now can remain connected with their relatives across the country with ease. Improvement in mobile services has also benefited school and college students who attend classes online due to closure of educational institutions. Thanking the Chief Minister for the novel initiative, Kusamati Khilla, a Plus Three Science student of Balimela College of Science and Technology and resident of Maoist hotbed Gorasetu said free distribution of smartphones in the region will help students download education material from internet.

Students of the region, especially those with limited means, were the worst hit during lockdown as they did not have smartphones, she said.Pramila Pujaru would not have been able to buy a smartphone on her own and feels lucky to get one for free. “It will help my daughter attend online classes,” said the resident of Jodamba village.

Some like Rajulama Hantal of Badpada expected a little more. Rajulama said it would have been better if the government had given SIM cards along with the smartphones. Bhagban Talab of Janrurai village said he would have to go to Chitrakonda to get a SIM card for the phone.