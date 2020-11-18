STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Three cops, four civilians hurt in stone pelting in Odisha's Bargarh district

As no arrests have yet been made in the matter, the victim's family along with others from the village gheraoed the police station.

Published: 18th November 2020 06:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2020 02:40 PM   |  A+A-

The agitators protesting near the police station gate

The agitators protesting near the police station gate. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

BARGARH: As many as three police personnel and four civilians sustained injuries after residents of Burda village on Tuesday gheraoed Bheden police station and resorted to stone pelting to protest alleged negligence in investigation of a murder case. 

A police bus, jeep and three motorcycles were damaged in the incident. Sources said one Giridhari Naik (22) of Burda was found dead at his hay-yard on July 18 this year. His family members had lodged a complaint alleging he was murdered basing on which a case of unnatural death was registered.

As no arrests have yet been made in the matter, the victim's family along with others from the village gheraoed the police station. When they found that the gate of the police station was closed, they had a verbal duel with the personnel. 

In the meantime, a few villagers pelted stones at the police station and also damaged some vehicles. Before the crowd was chased away, three police personnel and four villagers were injured and shifted to Bheden CHC for treatment. They were later discharged. ASP, Bargarh Pradyumna Kumar Mishra said several of the agitators were in an inebriated condition. He said the situation is under control now. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bheden police station Bargarh district Burda village
India Matters
Lakshmi Vilas Bank (File Photo | EPS)
Lakshmi Vilas Bank under moratorium for one month, depositors can't withdraw over Rs 25K
For representational purposes. (Photo | AP)
Protein-based COVID vaccine candidates more suitable for India, scientists say
Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo | PTI)
Shivraj Singh Chouhan announces formation of 'Cow Cabinet' in Madhya Pradesh
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (File Photo | PTI)
'Development or destruction': Rahul Gandhi slams Centre on 'all-time high' inflation, unemployment

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
PM Modi at BRICS meet (Photo | ANI)
Nations supporting terrorism must be held responsible: PM Modi at BRICS
Medicos at a COVID-19 hospital (File photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Covid 19: Noida begins random testing of commuters from Delhi at entry points
Gallery
Check out a few snaps that give a glimpse into the life of people in Kashmir. (Photo | AP)
Inside Kashmir: A glimpse into the lives of people in Valley
From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, the queens of Bollywood set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics. (Photo | Instagram)
Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood queens set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp