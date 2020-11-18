Three cops, four civilians hurt in stone pelting in Odisha's Bargarh district

By Express News Service

BARGARH: As many as three police personnel and four civilians sustained injuries after residents of Burda village on Tuesday gheraoed Bheden police station and resorted to stone pelting to protest alleged negligence in investigation of a murder case.

A police bus, jeep and three motorcycles were damaged in the incident. Sources said one Giridhari Naik (22) of Burda was found dead at his hay-yard on July 18 this year. His family members had lodged a complaint alleging he was murdered basing on which a case of unnatural death was registered.

As no arrests have yet been made in the matter, the victim's family along with others from the village gheraoed the police station. When they found that the gate of the police station was closed, they had a verbal duel with the personnel.

In the meantime, a few villagers pelted stones at the police station and also damaged some vehicles. Before the crowd was chased away, three police personnel and four villagers were injured and shifted to Bheden CHC for treatment. They were later discharged. ASP, Bargarh Pradyumna Kumar Mishra said several of the agitators were in an inebriated condition. He said the situation is under control now.