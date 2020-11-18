STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
With single window system, Odisha government clears four investment proposals worth Rs 464 crore

The authority meeting chaired by Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy approved investments envisaging direct employment opportunities for 873 persons.

Published: 18th November 2020

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Single Window Clearance Authority of the State government on Tuesday accorded in-principle approval to four investment proposals worth Rs 464.72 crore envisaging direct employment opportunities for 873 persons.

The authority meeting chaired by Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy approved the proposal of Galax Industries Pvt Ltd for developing a medium density fibreboard (MDF) manufacturing facility with an annual capacity of 72,000 cubic metre at Malipada in Khurda district at an investment of Rs 93 crore.

The Globus proposal to set up a 120 KLPD grain-based distillery unit for manufacturing of extra-neutral alcohol (ENA)/ethanol and 4 MW cogeneration power plant in Khurda and Nayagarh districts with an investment of Rs 151.72 crore was also approved.

Envirocare Infrasolution Pvt Ltd has proposed to a set up a pellet plant of 1.6 MTPA capacity at Lathikata in Sundargarh district with an investment of Rs 100 crore and projecting employment opportunities for 195 persons. Another Rs 100 crore proposal of the company was also approved by the panel. 

