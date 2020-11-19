21 roads in mining areas to be developed

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State government has identified 21 road projects in mining areas for development on priority basis as per the feedback received from the people and users.

The projects include six roads under administrative control of Works department, seven under NHAI and two under Rural Development (RD) department. The roads being executed by the Works department include Nelda-Barbil (5.6 km), Barbil-Badasahi (8.9 km), Nayagarh-Jajang (18 km), Tensa-Barsua (15 km) and repair of the bridge over Karo river.

The NHAI roads included Parsora (near Rimuli)-Rajamunda on NH-250, Keonjhar-Tileibani on NH-59, Cuttack-Sambalpur on NH-55, Biramitrapur-Barkot via Rajamunda on NH-143, Remuli-Panikoili on NH-20, Chandikhol-Talcher on NH-53 and Kalta mines to Roxy railway siding. Target was set to complete these roads by March 2022.The RD roads are the 6-km Rugudi to Kalmanga and 18-km Kalmanga to Jaribahal stretches.

Additional Chief Secretary of Rural Development Pradeep Kumar Jena said that the road from Rugudi to Kalamanga would need a bridge. It has been targeted to complete both the roads by July next year.

These projects were reviewed at a high level meeting chaired by Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy. Setting timeline against each project, he directed the departments concerned to ensure timely completion.