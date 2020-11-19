STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

3 families behind crime, 7 arrested

The accused were carrying perol to torch victim Bulu Jani’s house if they failed to break in 

Published: 19th November 2020 06:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2020 11:21 AM   |  A+A-

SP Madkar Sandip Sampad addressing media persons in Balangir on Wednesday

By Express News Service

BALANGIR: It was a decade-long business dispute that led to the brutal murder of six members of a family in Patnagarh’s Sanharapada village which sent shockwaves last week. Balanagir Police which cracked the case by arresting seven persons on Wednesday said, three families had allegedly joined hands to give shape to the bloody crime.

The accused have been identified as Babulal Jani, Chhaya Gond, Baldev Gond, Manish Gond, Bhola Jani, Shiva Jani and Bikal Kairi. Babulal, Chhaya, Baldev and Manish are from Deolkona village under Jharigaon police limits in Nabarangpur district while Bhola and Shiva belong to Sanharapada. Bikal is a resident of Purulia in West Bengal but currently resides at Deolkona, police said. Two others involved in the crime are still at large. 

Addressing media persons, Balangir SP Madkar Sandip Sampad said there was a 10-year-long dispute over business between the victim Bulu and families of Jani, Gond and Majhi. They had clashed on numerous occasions in the past. 

In October, Babulal hatched a conspiracy with Gangua Majhi (yet to be arrested) and Manish to eliminate Bulu and his family. He offered Gangua, Manish and their associate `1 lakh for the task. Babulal informed his sons Bhola and Shiva about the conspiracy and asked them to remain in contact with Gangua, Manish and Chhaya. When the three families learnt that Bulu’s four sons were out of station and he was staying with his wife and other children, Gangua and Manish called Baldev, Chhaya and Bikal to Nijli on November 8.  

As per the plan, eight of the accused, armed with weapons and bottles of petrol, gathered outside Bulu’s house on November 10. When Bulu stepped outside to attend nature’s call, they allegedly fired at him. When the bullet missed its target, the accused forcibly entered the house and assaulted Bulu with iron rod, pickaxe and hammer killing him on the spot. Victim’s wife Jyoti and daughter rushed to his rescue but paid with their lives. 

Later, they killed three other kids, including a grandchild of Bulu and left the spot. The accused gathered near a pond where they had parked their two-wheelers, concealed the weapons used in the crime and left. While Bhola and Shiva returned to their house, six others returned to Nilji and the rest headed to Jharigaon. 

Police have seized one moped, two motorcycles, two mobile phones and one pickaxe from the accused. Police said the accused were carrying petrol to torch Bulu’s house if they failed to break in. A manhunt has been launched to arrest the two others involved in the crime. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Pfizer said Monday no serious safety concerns have emerged so far with its vaccine. (Representational Image | AP)
Pfizer vaccine delivery could start by mid-December, says BioNTech CEO
Road to recovery: COVID-19 and its impact on mental health
Scuba diving trainees at Lakshadweep in March this year. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
The ex-Indian Special Forces commandos working to help the disabled conquer land, air and water
Head Constable Seema Dhaka
Woman head constable first Delhi cop to get out-of-turn promotion for tracing 76 kids

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
PM Modi at BRICS meet (Photo | ANI)
Nations supporting terrorism must be held responsible: PM Modi at BRICS
Medicos at a COVID-19 hospital (File photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Covid 19: Noida begins random testing of commuters from Delhi at entry points
Gallery
Check out a few snaps that give a glimpse into the life of people in Kashmir. (Photo | AP)
Inside Kashmir: A glimpse into the lives of people in Valley
From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, the queens of Bollywood set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics. (Photo | Instagram)
Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood queens set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp