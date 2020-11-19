STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
After CAG rap, government frames new guidelines for Western Odisha Development Council projects

As per the draft guideline, 25 per cent of the funds will be utilised in irrigation projects, 20 per cent each in education, road and communication and five per cent each in basic amenities.

Published: 19th November 2020 10:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2020 10:57 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik (File Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Rapped by CAG over delay in execution of key projects, Odisha government has prepared guidelines for finalisation of new projects taken up by the Western Odisha Development Council (WODC).

Annually, WODC comprising 10 districts - Bargarh, Balangir, Boudh, Deogarh, Jharsuguda, Kalahandi, Nuapada, Sambalpur, Subarnapur, Sundargarh and Athamallick Sub-division of Angul district - gets Rs 100 crore, including Rs 50 crore as grant-in-aid and the rest as special grant. The fund is intended to be utilised in creation of community based projects as per the need of the people in the region. 

As per the draft guideline, 25 per cent of the funds will be utilised in irrigation projects, 20 per cent each in education, road and communication, five per cent each in drinking water, health, electricity and rest 20 per cent in other projects.

The proposals received from districts and scrutinised by project screening committee and finance committee for the entire grant of Rs 100 crore will be placed before the council for approval. The WODC will then classify all approved projects into three categories and submit to the Government for approval.  

Site specific estimate will be prepared after spot visit and before finalisation of projects, the executing agency will verify and ascertain record of rights of land. After completion of the projects, those will be handed over to user agency for watch ward and its maintenance under close supervision of executing agency.

In case work is not started by the executing agency within six months from the date of receipt of funds, the amount allocated for the project will be withdrawn and utilised in other projects under the same sector. However, funds released out of WODC cannot be diverted and utilised in other projects at the district or agency level. 

"The draft guidelines on implementation of WODC projects has been sent to the Government for approval," said an official of the Planning and Convergence department. Earlier, the CAG had questioned the continuance of WODC in its present form. The audit found Rs 135.71 crore lying unspent as of March 2018.

DRAFT NORMS

  • Projects costing less than Rs 10 lakh to be finish within 6 months after receiving funds from WODC

  • Planning and Convergence dept to supervise and evaluate the work

  • State Govt to monitor overall position of funds released, cost of works sanctioned and funds spent

  • RDCs of North and South divisions to review progress in each quarter and furnish reports

  • Implementing agencies to regularly visit work spots to ensure completion on time

