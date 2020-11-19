STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Disengaged ANMs seek reinstatement, stage stir   

Collector Vineet Bhardwaj said the ANMs were appointed on contract basis for three months which is over.

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Hundreds of contractual auxiliary nurse midwives (ANMs), who were disengaged from service recently, on Wednesday staged a dharna in front of the office of CDMO demanding reinstatement and regularisation of their job. 

The ANMs were engaged on contractual basis at Covid Care Centres, temporary medical centres, Covid Care Hospital and to look after patients in home isolation in 26 blocks of Mayurbhanj district.  One of them, Subharani Das said the state government had appointed the ANMs in two phases in the district to look after people infected with Covid-19. “Even as those appointed on contractual basis in the first phase are still working, ANMs like us, appointed in the second phase have been disengaged from service,” she alleged. 

Her colleague, Minati Mohanta cited instances where the appointment of ANMs serving in Nuapada, Khurda and Balangir has been extended. She said the ANMs put their lives at risk to look after Covid-19 patients and were unfairly treated.

Collector Vineet Bhardwaj said the ANMs were appointed on contract basis for three months which is over. “I have forwarded the memorandum to the State government as per procedure,” he said. Meanwhile, the ANMs threatened to resort to hunger strike and self-immolation in front of the Collectorate if their demand is not met. 

