Expectant mothers, elderly to get priority in COVID vaccination: Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As positive signs over early availability of COVID-19 vaccine emerge, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday announced that pregnant women, people above 60 years and frontline health workers will be given priority during the first phase inoculation.

Reviewing the COVID management in the State, the Chief Minister said vaccines for coronavirus have reached final stage of testing with several candidates proving to be very effective in preventing the infection. This has brightened hope of availability of a vaccine soon. The database of high-risk groups, which has been prepared for the State, will be helpful in prioritising the vaccination programme, he said.

He called for a foolproof professional and scientific plan for vaccinating the vulnerable sections of society. He, however, cautioned against any laxity on part of the people and emphasised continuing adherence to all Covid protocols. Preventive measures like wearing masks, cleaning hands and maintaining social distance is a must till arrival of the vaccine, he said.

As resurgence of a second wave of the virus is apprehended during winter, the Chief Minister directed the Health department to ensure that ICUs of various COVID hospitals in the State remain fully functional. He cautioned people against lowering guard as a fresh wave of the pandemic has already gripped the US, European countries and New Delhi.

"A three-fold increase in corona cases in the US in a month is enough indication for us to be careful in the winter season," the CM stressed. He thanked the people for adhering to Covid protocol in a disciplined manner during Puja season and also praised the sincerity of doctors and health workers which has resulted in pushing the recovery rate up to 97 per cent.

The Chief Minister also directed the administration to focus on livelihood aspects of people and asked the Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy to review it on regular basis.

Tripathy informed the meeting about the measures taken for preventing spread of the virus in winter season and ensuring livelihood of the people. Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Pradipta Mohapatra outlined the steps for smooth distribution of vaccine.

