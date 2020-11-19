STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Expectant mothers, elderly to get priority in COVID vaccination: Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

Reviewing the COVID management in the State, the Chief Minister said vaccines for coronavirus have reached final stage of testing with several candidates proving to be very effective. 

Published: 19th November 2020 11:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2020 11:05 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik (File Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As positive signs over early availability of COVID-19 vaccine emerge, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday announced that pregnant women, people above 60 years and frontline health workers will be given priority during the first phase inoculation.

Reviewing the COVID management in the State, the Chief Minister said vaccines for coronavirus have reached final stage of testing with several candidates proving to be very effective in preventing the infection. This has brightened hope of availability of a vaccine soon. The database of high-risk groups, which has been prepared for the State, will be helpful in prioritising the vaccination programme, he said. 

He called for a foolproof professional and scientific plan for vaccinating the vulnerable sections of society. He, however, cautioned against any laxity on part of the people and emphasised continuing adherence to all Covid protocols. Preventive measures like wearing masks, cleaning hands and maintaining social distance is a must till arrival of the vaccine, he said.

As resurgence of a second wave of the virus is apprehended during winter, the Chief Minister directed the Health department to ensure that ICUs of various COVID hospitals in the State remain fully  functional. He cautioned people against lowering guard as a fresh wave of the pandemic has already gripped the US, European countries and New Delhi.

"A three-fold increase in corona cases in the US in a month is enough indication for us to be careful in the winter season," the CM stressed. He thanked the people for adhering to Covid protocol in a disciplined manner during Puja season and also praised the sincerity of doctors and health workers which has resulted in pushing the recovery rate up to 97 per cent.

The Chief Minister also directed the administration to focus on livelihood aspects of people and asked the Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy to review it on regular basis. 

Tripathy informed the meeting about the measures taken for preventing spread of the virus in winter season and ensuring livelihood of the people. Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Pradipta Mohapatra outlined the steps for smooth distribution of vaccine.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID19 Coronavirus Naveen patnaik Odisha government
India Matters
Pfizer said Monday no serious safety concerns have emerged so far with its vaccine. (Representational Image | AP)
Pfizer vaccine delivery could start by mid-December, says BioNTech CEO
Road to recovery: COVID-19 and its impact on mental health
Scuba diving trainees at Lakshadweep in March this year. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
The ex-Indian Special Forces commandos working to help the disabled conquer land, air and water
Head Constable Seema Dhaka
Woman head constable first Delhi cop to get out-of-turn promotion for tracing 76 kids

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
PM Modi at BRICS meet (Photo | ANI)
Nations supporting terrorism must be held responsible: PM Modi at BRICS
Medicos at a COVID-19 hospital (File photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Covid 19: Noida begins random testing of commuters from Delhi at entry points
Gallery
Check out a few snaps that give a glimpse into the life of people in Kashmir. (Photo | AP)
Inside Kashmir: A glimpse into the lives of people in Valley
From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, the queens of Bollywood set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics. (Photo | Instagram)
Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood queens set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp