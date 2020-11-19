STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Gold and cash worth crores looted at gunpoint from private finance company in Cuttack

Police, quoting the staff, said four armed dacoits covering their faces with mask entered the office as soon as they opened at 9.45 am.

Police investigating the robbery at the office of the finance company

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Armed miscreants barged into the office of Loan & Investment Centre of India Infoland Ltd (IIFL), a private finance company, located in the busy Nayasarak market area and looted cash and gold ornaments worth several crores of rupees on Thursday morning.

The incident took place soon after the staff opened the office for daily business in the morning hours.

The dacoits then took away gold and cash from the strong room at gunpoint after confining the lone security guard and other staff to a corner of the office.

Though the exact amount of the loot is yet to be ascertained, the value of the gold ornaments and cash would run to several crores of rupees, said a senior police officer.

On being informed, Police Commissioner Sudhans Sarangi rushed to the spot. Cuttack police have blocked all the connecting roads to the city. 

Comments

