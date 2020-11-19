Man held for duping job aspirants in Odisha's Jajpur district

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: A 39-year-old man was arrested by police on Wednesday for duping a dozen unemployed youths of over Rs 1 lakh promising them jobs in steel plants in Kalinga Nagar industrial complex in Jajpur district.

The accused, Sanjaya Kumar Sahoo, a resident of neighbouring Bhadrak district, works as a supervisor in Akash Enterprises, a contract firm engaged with a private steel company in Kalinga Nagar.

He had collected Rs 10,000 from each job aspirant stating that he he has cordial relations with senior officials of various steel plants in the industrial complex. "Sanjaya has collected over Rs 1 lakh from at least 12 job seekers from Jajpur, Keonjhar and Bhadrak districts by assuring them employment in Kalinga Nagar industries," said a police official.

When the aspirants demanded their job offers, the accused evaded them by seeking more time. After a few months, a few of the victims lodged a complaint with Kalinga Nagar police basing on which he was arrested. A case has been registered against the accused who was forwarded to court on Wednesday.