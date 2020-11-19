STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Man held for duping job aspirants in Odisha's Jajpur district

The accused had collected Rs 10,000 from each job aspirant stating that he he has cordial relations with  senior officials of various steel plants in the industrial complex.

Published: 19th November 2020 08:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2020 08:45 AM   |  A+A-

Fraud

Representational image

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: A 39-year-old man was arrested by police on Wednesday for duping a dozen unemployed youths of over Rs 1 lakh promising them jobs in steel plants in Kalinga Nagar industrial complex in Jajpur district.

The accused, Sanjaya Kumar Sahoo, a resident of neighbouring Bhadrak district, works as a supervisor in Akash Enterprises, a contract firm engaged with a private steel company in Kalinga Nagar.

He had collected Rs 10,000 from each job aspirant stating that he he has cordial relations with  senior officials of various steel plants in the industrial complex. "Sanjaya has collected over Rs 1 lakh from at least 12 job seekers from Jajpur, Keonjhar and Bhadrak districts by assuring them employment in Kalinga Nagar industries," said a police official. 

When the aspirants demanded their job offers, the accused evaded them by seeking more time. After a few months, a few of the victims lodged a complaint with Kalinga Nagar police basing on which he was arrested. A case has been registered against the accused who was forwarded to court on Wednesday. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kalinga Nagar industrial complex Jajpur district
India Matters
Pfizer said Monday no serious safety concerns have emerged so far with its vaccine. (Representational Image | AP)
Pfizer vaccine delivery could start by mid-December, says BioNTech CEO
Road to recovery: COVID-19 and its impact on mental health
Scuba diving trainees at Lakshadweep in March this year. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
The ex-Indian Special Forces commandos working to help the disabled conquer land, air and water
Head Constable Seema Dhaka
Woman head constable first Delhi cop to get out-of-turn promotion for tracing 76 kids

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
PM Modi at BRICS meet (Photo | ANI)
Nations supporting terrorism must be held responsible: PM Modi at BRICS
Medicos at a COVID-19 hospital (File photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Covid 19: Noida begins random testing of commuters from Delhi at entry points
Gallery
Check out a few snaps that give a glimpse into the life of people in Kashmir. (Photo | AP)
Inside Kashmir: A glimpse into the lives of people in Valley
From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, the queens of Bollywood set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics. (Photo | Instagram)
Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood queens set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp