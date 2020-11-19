STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

No child must sleep in open during winter: Odisha State Commission for Protection of Child Rights

As per the direction, collectors will have to organise special awareness drives for identification of vulnerable children and their families in all urban local bodies under their districts.

Published: 19th November 2020 11:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2020 11:21 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi winters, Delhi fog, air quality

For representational purpose. (Photo | EPS, Naveen Kumar)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As winter has led to a dip in mercury level across the State, the Odisha State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (OSCPCR) on Wednesday asked district collectors to ensure that no child sleeps under the open sky in chilly weather conditions. 

The order from the Commission came after it undertook a suo motu inquiry and looked into the complaints related to violation and deprivation of child rights under CPCR. The Commission has directed the collectors to comply with its order within 15 days. 

"It has been observed that there are children along with their homeless parents sleeping under open sky in the chilly weather condition in many urban areas. This raises serious concern for their safety and security," Commission Chairperson Sandhyabati Pradhan said adding, this makes them vulnerable to COVID-19 infection. 

As per the direction, collectors will have to organise special awareness drives for identification of vulnerable children and their families in all urban local bodies under their districts. They will also have to put in place a dedicated telephone/Whatsapp helpline number and take steps to attend grievances within 30 minutes of receiving the complaints. 

The collectors have also been asked to ready shelters for urban homeless. In the absence of any permanent night shelter, they will make arrangement for temporary shelter in coordination with the urban local bodies and State Urban Development Agency. 

The OSCPCR chairman asked the collectors to put adequate safety measures in place and organise counselling programmes for the urban homeless on COVID-19 guidelines and precautionary measures.

Two days back, the State Urban Development Agency had directed municipal commissioners of five corporations and 15 executive officers of municipalities to take expeditious steps to create urban shelters for the homeless during the winter. The civic bodies were earlier asked to submit proposals for construction of such shelters or use available buildings without wasting time.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha State Commission for Protection of Child Rights Odisha child rights odisha winter Sandhyabati Pradhan
India Matters
Pfizer said Monday no serious safety concerns have emerged so far with its vaccine. (Representational Image | AP)
Pfizer vaccine delivery could start by mid-December, says BioNTech CEO
Road to recovery: COVID-19 and its impact on mental health
Scuba diving trainees at Lakshadweep in March this year. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
The ex-Indian Special Forces commandos working to help the disabled conquer land, air and water
Head Constable Seema Dhaka
Woman head constable first Delhi cop to get out-of-turn promotion for tracing 76 kids

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
PM Modi at BRICS meet (Photo | ANI)
Nations supporting terrorism must be held responsible: PM Modi at BRICS
Medicos at a COVID-19 hospital (File photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Covid 19: Noida begins random testing of commuters from Delhi at entry points
Gallery
Check out a few snaps that give a glimpse into the life of people in Kashmir. (Photo | AP)
Inside Kashmir: A glimpse into the lives of people in Valley
From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, the queens of Bollywood set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics. (Photo | Instagram)
Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood queens set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp