One dies, nine injured as vehicle overturns in Odisha's Bonda Hill

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: One person died and nine others injured when a commander vehicle overturned near Mankadjhola in Malkangiri district on Thursday.

The mishap occurred when the ill-fated four-wheeler, carrying at least 10 passengers was on its way to Khairput from Mudulipada in Bonda Hill, skidded off the road after the driver lost control over the vehicle.

One Sama Mandra (38), a member of the Bonda community, died on the spot. Of the nine injured persons, five were shifted to Malkangiri district headquarters hospital after their condition deteriorated. Four others, who have received minor injuries, are undergoing treatment in Khairput Community Health Centre.

Those who have been referred to Malkangiri district headquarters hospital included Budaidhangda Majhi (21), Ari Sisa (36), Samari Muduli (22), Laxmi Sisa (50), and Samari Sisa (35). The condition of two among them is stated to be critical.

Frequent accidents in Bonda Hill has become a cause of concern for the locals and administration as well. There is no bus service to Mudulipada, considered to be the capital of Bonda Hill.