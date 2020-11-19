STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Sexual harassment victim manhandled in police station at Odisha's Kalahandi district

The victim alleged in the FIR that Sahu had been harassing her and asking for sexual favours in order to facilitate a house under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana for her family. 

Published: 19th November 2020 10:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2020 10:01 AM   |  A+A-

Sexual Harassment

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA: A 20-year-old woman on Wednesday was manhandled by some miscreants inside the M Rampur police station, when she went there to file a complaint of sexual harassment against a sarpanch. The woman of Kacharpali village was assaulted in presence of policemen by the alleged henchmen of Salepali panchayat sarpanch Ramesh Chandra Sahu.

The victim alleged in the FIR that Sahu had been harassing her and asking for sexual favours in order to facilitate a house under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana for her family. As per reports, the victim's parents are migrant workers and in their absence, she was staying with her three minor brothers in their dilapidated house which was damaged during rains last year. 

The sarpanch frequented their house and under the pretext of providing PMAY housing started befriending her.  On October 18, he went to her house when the victim was alone and attempted to rape. However,  she managed to drive him out of the house. 

The accused then started threatening her of dire consequences if she disclosed the incident. While the latter chose to keep mum for her family’s security, the sarpanch kept calling her over phone and asked sexual favours from her by promising housing benefits.  

Police have registered a case and are interrogating the accused. SDPO Gupteswar Bhoi said the statement of the victim has been recorded and the matter is under investigation. However, the accused sarpanch has refuted the allegations terming it as a conspiracy to malign him. 

Meanwhile, the BJP women's wing has demanded justice for the woman and action against the sarpanch, who allegedly is close to ruling party leaders.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
M Rampur police station Sexual harrasment odisha police harassment
India Matters
Pfizer said Monday no serious safety concerns have emerged so far with its vaccine. (Representational Image | AP)
Pfizer vaccine delivery could start by mid-December, says BioNTech CEO
Road to recovery: COVID-19 and its impact on mental health
Scuba diving trainees at Lakshadweep in March this year. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
The ex-Indian Special Forces commandos working to help the disabled conquer land, air and water
Head Constable Seema Dhaka
Woman head constable first Delhi cop to get out-of-turn promotion for tracing 76 kids

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
PM Modi at BRICS meet (Photo | ANI)
Nations supporting terrorism must be held responsible: PM Modi at BRICS
Medicos at a COVID-19 hospital (File photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Covid 19: Noida begins random testing of commuters from Delhi at entry points
Gallery
Check out a few snaps that give a glimpse into the life of people in Kashmir. (Photo | AP)
Inside Kashmir: A glimpse into the lives of people in Valley
From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, the queens of Bollywood set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics. (Photo | Instagram)
Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood queens set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp