Sporadic Olive Ridley nesting starts at Purunabandha

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Sporadic nesting of Olive Ridley turtles has started on Gokhorkuda beach in Purunabandha of Ganjam district. A senior forest official said during the last one week, four turtles reached the beach at Gokhorkuda and one of them laid 142 eggs. Rabindra Sahu of Samudrika Kaincha Surakhya Samiti said sporadic nesting during this time of the year when the turtles normally mate on the beaches is a rare phenomenon. The process usually starts from the third week of February and continues till the end of March. The eggs collected from Gokhorkuda have been stored in an artificial hatchery.