Two killed as truck rams into shop

The plying of such vehicles not only pose threat to locals and children but also pollute the atmosphere. 

Published: 19th November 2020 06:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2020 11:21 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KEONJHAR: Two people were killed and as many sustained injuries after an iron laden truck rammed into a grocery shop at Suakati village near Odisha Mining Corporation’s Gandhamardan iron ore mines on Wednesday. 

The 10-wheeler truck rammed into the shop at Suakati market in the morning, said Sadar IIC Jayanarayan Khandei. He said the owner of the shop, Dolagobinda Sahu (70) and the helper of the truck, whose identity is yet to be ascertained, died on the spot. The vehicle’s driver, Sarat Nayak and a helper in the shop Machha Behera were critically injured in the mishap and admitted to the district headquarters hospital. 

Irked over the incident, locals blocked the PWD road between Banspal and Suakati demanding adequate compensation for the deceased and construction of a by-pass road for plying of mineral laden vehicles. They said three tribal schools and a hospital are located beside the PWD road which is used extensively by heavy vehicles. The plying of such vehicles not only pose threat to locals and children but also pollute the atmosphere. 

Banspal tehsildar Sapan Kumar Sahoo, regional manager of Gandhamardan iron ore mines Anurag Jha and senior officials rushed to the spot and assured that a compensation of `4 lakh for Sahoo’s family will be provided. After the villagers were assured that their demands will be met, they lifted the blockade late in the afternoon. No compensation has however been announced for the helper’s family. 

