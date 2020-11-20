BEO posted in Odisha transferred four months after his death

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: In a major gaffe, the School and Mass Education department on Tuesday, issued transfer order to block education officer of Borrigumma, who died of coronrvirus at Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh on August 20, to Kundra.

Sources said Krushna Chandra Nayak was posted at Borrigumma for the last eight years and he also held the additional charge of Lamtaput. A fortnight after his death, which was in news as his last rites were performed by his wife as per Covid-19 protocol, Koraput block education officer Srikant Jani was given the charge of Borrigumma.

However, the School and Mass Education department, issued transfer orders of Nayak to Kundra, four months after his death. Koraput district education officer Ram Chandra Nahak admitted to the blunder and said he has reported it to his higher-ups and the transfer order has been cancelled.