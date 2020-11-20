STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
CISF jawan from J’singhpur shoots self

The death of the 37-year-old Ranjan Mohanty of Chatiana village within Nuagaon police limits, however, has not yet been confirmed officially.

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: A Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) jawan posted at Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir, reportedly shot himself dead with his service weapon on Wednesday.

The death of the 37-year-old Ranjan Mohanty of Chatiana village within Nuagaon police limits, however, has not yet been confirmed officially but one of his colleagues informed his family members of the incident. Mohanty is survived by his wife, daughter and parents.

He was posted in Jharkhand earlier and had come on leave to his native village last month for 15 days after which he joined duty at the CIS F camp in Srinagar. His family said he was not keeping well and had decided to go for voluntary retirement.

Sarpanch of Jamugaon panchayat Lalatendu Parida said Mohanty’s body will reach Chatiana on Thursday evening even as Nuagaon II C Bharat Kumar Behera said he has not yet received any information on Mohanty’s death.

